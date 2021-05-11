Watch a light show in honor of the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 may have forced changes to the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, but one bright upgrade is included this year.
Participants, visitors, and Memphians will be able to enjoy a light show over the Mississippi River, compliments of “Mighty Lights” on the Hernando de Soto Bridge. The light show will take place every half-hour after sunset. The Hernando de Soto Bridge opened in 1973 and was illuminated with its current lighting in 2018.
The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday.