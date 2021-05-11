Watch a light show in honor of the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 may have forced changes to the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest , but one bright upgrade is included this year.

Participants, visitors, and Memphians will be able to enjoy a light show over the Mississippi River, compliments of “Mighty Lights” on the Hernando de Soto Bridge. The light show will take place every half-hour after sunset. The Hernando de Soto Bridge opened in 1973 and was illuminated with its current lighting in 2018.