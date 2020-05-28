Mississippi casinos raked in over $5 million more than last year’s Memorial Day weekend

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss — Were gamblers ready to hit the casinos in Mississippi over Memorial Day weekend? You bet!

According to the Mississippi Gaming Commission, gross gaming revenue for May 21-25 was $33.9 million. How does that compare to last year? It was $5 million MORE than in 2019.

To make this year’s numbers even more impressive, the haul does not include a single dime from Mississippi’s largest casino, the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, because it doesn’t reopen until Monday.