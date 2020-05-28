x
Credit: AP
A patron plays at a video slot machine next to ones that are placed out of service by the Vicksburg, Miss., WaterView Casino and Hotel management, so as to allow players at other machines proper social distancing, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Gaming statewide was shutdown for two-month due to coronavirus, and the casinos were allowed to reopen Thursday, amid enhanced restrictions to keep customers and employees safe. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss —

Were gamblers ready to hit the casinos in Mississippi over Memorial Day weekend? You bet!

Mississippi casinos raked in over $5 million more than last year’s Memorial Day weekend

According to the Mississippi Gaming Commission, gross gaming revenue for May 21-25 was $33.9 million. How does that compare to last year? It was $5 million MORE than in 2019.

To make this year’s numbers even more impressive, the haul does not include a single dime from Mississippi’s largest casino, the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, because it doesn’t reopen until Monday.

Mississippi casinos closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and were allowed to reopen May 21 at 50% capacity, with many precautions, including social distancing for gamblers. Also, all casino employees are required to wear masks and have their temperature taken before their shifts.

