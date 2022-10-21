Inside Wicked Ways Haunted House

Joseph Blossman, Marketing Manager at Wicked Ways Haunted House, and his staff of scare actors are ready to have fun with you this Halloween.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wicked Ways Haunted House is the largest haunted house in Memphis. It is located at 160 Cumberland Street, and has been operating for 11 years, and has been at their Cumberland location for 9 years.

We talked to Joseph Blossman, Marketing Manager for Wicked Ways Haunted House, about the experience and some rules of the haunted house.

During this years Haunted House, there will be a Tormented Virtual Reality Room and a 5-minute Escape Room. In the Tormented VR room, a headset will be placed on your head, and you will be "immersed in a virtual torture experience. It's a lot of fun. It's a must have. Everyone really enjoys it!," said Blossman.

In the 5-minute Escape Room, you have five minutes to escape a log cabin or a "poisonous gas" will be released and will fill the room.

Some rules for the Wicked Ways House are as follows : It's a no-touch haunt. Actors will not touch guests and Wicked Ways would like for the guests to do the same. There is no photography allowed, no running, pushing, or touching. None of the scare actors will curse, and all the rooms are PG-13. "We just try to make this a nice, fun, Memphis family event to come out for Halloween season, said Blossman.

The haunted house has on-site security in every section as well as outside, just in case someone cannot complete the haunt. "If anyone becomes too scared, or they fall, we have security ready to get them out the haunted house, and have medical professionals outside, that are gonna be available to help you with whatever goes on," said Blossman.

There is a concession stand on-site as well and guests will be able to buy hot dogs, corn dogs, sodas, and more.

The hours for Wicked Ways Haunted House are 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Halloween, and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays and Thursdays through October.