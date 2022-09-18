Young actress visits Memphis church, credits faith for success

Seen in films such as "Hidden Figures" and having worked with stars like Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, 12-year-old actress Selah Jones spoke about how her faith has guided her down the path of success and what it means to her life.

"If you truly truly want to do something, and you don't know how to do it, and you can't even think of a way to start doing it definitely just turn to God," Jones said. "Ask 'How can I do this?' 'Can you please help me with this?'"