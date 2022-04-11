Sewing love at the Davies Manor Quilt and Fiber Arts Show

The show runs through Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Davies Manor Historical Site at 9336 Davies Plantation Road in Bartlett.

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Folks are sewing the seeds of love at the 27th annual Davies Manor Quilt and Fiber Arts Show.

“We do this show every year, the first full weekend in November. We are here from 10 to 4 every day, Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said Nancy McDonough, Director of the Quilt Show and Executive Director of Davies Manor.

The show runs through Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Davies Manor Historical Site at 9336 Davies Plantation Road in Bartlett. Admission is $10.

“Admission to the quilt show will also get you admission into the manor house. That is the historic 1850s log cabin. So, as you go through there you can see vintage quilts that were entered in the show. You can also wander the grounds. We have 37 acres, walking trails and three outbuildings which are open,” said Kat Hansen, Education Director and Curator for Davies Manor.

Antique and modern quilts will be on display in both the event hall Hillwood and the Manor house.

“Most quilters today are artists,” said McDonough. “We have 85 local quilts that are on display and 182 quilts that are on display in the traveling exhibit.”

“This is the curated quilt collection. There are 182 of these quilts. Donna DeSoto sets the challenge. So, this one was inspired by endangered species. As you go through you will see the names and location and the animal of all of the quilters that did these,” said Hansen.

And visitors are invited to pick their favorites.

“The quilts that are hanging on the frames are entered to compete with each other. There are 10 separate categories. And you choose your favorite quilt in each category. And once you’ve chosen all those, you choose the one over all that you think is the best one overall in the show,” said McDonough.

"I come every year because the quilts are spectacular and there’s so much creativity. I am a quilter but some of these are just way out of my league," said Susie Hayes.

And it isn’t just quilts.

“We’ve got six vendors that are here selling their wares. It’s all handcrafted, things that they’ve made that they’re selling,” said McDonough.

Also, Saturday, Nov. 5, Lichterman Nature Center will host an animal exhibit at The Davies Plantation Amphitheatre.