After "Hamilton" was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, actor John Krasinski brought the Broadway show to 9-year-old Aubrey.

A 9-year-old Jacksonville girl who is a huge Broadway fan got the surprise of a lifetime on John Krasinski's new "Some Good News" YouTube show.

The young girl, Aubrey, was supposed to see "Hamilton" at the Times-Union Center, but performances were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Aubrey's mom tweeted on March 21 her disappointment, saying the show was a birthday present for her daughter.

"Seeing Hamilton has been her dream since she saw her 1st Broadway show last year," the tweet said. "But we're home watching Mary Poppins Returns instead."

After seeing this tweet, Krasinski surprised the young girl during a Zoom meeting.

"I have a deal for you," he told her. "When it's all over, I will fly you and your mom to New York and you will see 'Hamilton' on Broadway, how does that sound?"

The surprises didn't stop there!

With her mouth agape, the actor brought his wife, actress Emily Blunt, onto the show where she starred as Mary Poppins in "Mary Poppins Returns." The two then continued to surprise Aubrey with the original cast where they sang the opening number, "Alexander Hamilton" for her.

Needless to say, they made her day!