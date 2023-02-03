Germantown High School football players hit the stage for a game of 'Name That Tune' at Le Bonheur

The players and patients joined forces for a game of ‘Name That Tune,’ with the athletes dressing up and lip-syncing the tunes for their own version of the show,

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Germantown High School football players hit the right note Thursday, heading to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital to bring some cheer to the young patients.

The players and patients joined forces for a game of ‘Name That Tune,’ with the athletes dressing up and lip-syncing the tunes for their own version of the game show. Patients tried to guess the name of the song or the singer of the song being played.

“This means a lot to me emotionally because I’m able to give back to the kids and they give it to me,” said junior and defensive end/tackle Daniel Anderson.

“I did have a good time. It was exciting. I’m a little nervous, more nervous than I am when I’m getting ready for a football game,” said sophomore Jamarion Morrow.

“I knew they would be shy, so I did not tell them they were going to have to dance,” said Coach Gene Robinson.

“I don’t got that many dance moves. I try my best,” said Morrow.

“Those were not my best dance moves,” said Anderson.

“Well, obviously Daniel thinks he can dance. So, I’m going to challenge him to a dance off when we get back to the school,” joked Robinson.

Patients and families could watch from their rooms on the hospitals closed-circuit TVs and call in to guess the correct answers.

“They were calling on the phone so quick and answering all the questions. The songs didn’t get to play out all the way,” said Anderson.

After the game show the players and coach went around to the children’s rooms, where each child got to pick out a toy.