'Dollars make a difference' | Lemonade stands raising money for Isaiah 117 House this weekend

The nonprofit is focused on giving foster kids a comfortable place to wait on their placement.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lemonade stands are popping up across the state this weekend. Every sale of the sweet drinks benefits a nonprofit focused on foster care, such as Isaiah 117 House.

Families, friends and advocates volunteered to set up lemonade stands Friday, Saturday and Sunday as a way to donate dollars to an important cause.

The money raised goes directly to Isaiah 117 House. This nonprofit provides kids in DCS custody a safe and nurturing place to await their placement, so they don't have to sit in an office cubicle for hours.

"We are taking donations, and in exchange we have treats and lemonade and all of the donations will go straight to the Knox County Isaiah 117 House that's currently under construction," Becca Kubo, one of the volunteers, said.

There are Isaiah 117 houses throughout Tennessee -- including Cocke, Greene and Washington counties, as well as in other states. Some communities are currently raising money to build their own houses.

The houses always need donations and volunteers to help out. The foster care system in Tennessee is at capacity, according to the state DCS office.

"We want the kids in our community to be happy and healthy and whole and this is a great way to take care of them," Kubo said.

If you're able to find a lemonade stand and donate any amount of money this weekend, those dollars will help make a difference.

For donations and to find more information about the organization, visit isaiah117house.com.