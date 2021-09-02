Memphis native shares what it's like to perform during the Super Bowl halftime performance

North Memphis native Kerrion Thompson got the chance of a lifetime when he performed during Sunday's halftime show.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — For one Memphis man dancing is a large part of his life and Sunday he was able to display his talents on one of the biggest stages during the Super Bowl Halftime show.

“Is it real? You know is this like a real thing?" dancer Kerrion Thompson said he asked himself.

Yes it was really happening.

Thompson got the chance to dance alongside R&B and Hip Hop artist the Weeknd and other performers.

“To actually, be on a big stage in front of like thousands of people and like worldwide it was crazy. Like the energy was amazing.”

Thompson is originally from North Memphis and began dancing when he was young.

He said it was a tight schedule when it came to preparing for the big performance.

“Technically we had a short amount of time," said the dancer. "They normally have a couple of months to do the Super Bowl. We did it in like roughly a week.”

Say hello to Kerrion Thompson, a North Memphis native who performed during the #SuperBowl Halftime performance with @theweeknd 🎶



Catch my story at 10 on his experience! pic.twitter.com/wD421OOsxy — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) February 9, 2021

The performer said he feels especially lucky to have gotten the Super Bowl opportunity during a time when entertainment jobs like music videos have been put on halt and tours have been cancelled.

"It’s been a journey, especially to get that during a pandemic," said Thompson. "A lot of people in the entertainment profession have really taken like a big cut.”

So what’s next for him? To be an example and help others in the Memphis dance community.