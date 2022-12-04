'He's brilliant': Sister caring for brother living with autism shares lessons on acceptance

Lara Abu-Kraybeh said she never realized how broad the autism spectrum is until she started working at The Arc Mid-South.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Your sibling is one of your first friends.

“I just have a heart for people that are like Michael, even though he is one of a kind,” said Lara Abu-Khraybeh.“He started out non-verbal and then with the help of speech therapy and occupational and all that, I got to see how he could progress.”

Lara's brother Michael, 28, is a high school graduate who's living with autism. He was diagnosed at age 3.

His sister who is only about a year apart has been his main caregiver for seven years.

“I would just describe him as an overall just typical guy that likes rock music, he likes to interact with people, he loves the ladies,” she shared. “Ladies, see he used his big voice then,” she added after Michael spoke up in agreement.

Her role is to bring out the best in him and help him socialize more.

One of his biggest challenges is engaging with others. But don’t think Michael isn’t paying attention.

“He doesn’t talk but he hears everything we say and he completely understands,” Lara explained.

While some might not understand Michael’s differences, his sister welcomes people who have questions.

“I’ve had a lot of friends ask me why doesn’t he talk, or why doesn’t he make eye contact,” Lara shared. “Being able to kind of experience it with him gave me the understanding to be able to help other people understand too.”

Lara said she never realized how broad the autism spectrum is until she started working at The Arc Mid-South after studying special education in college.

The non-profit teaches participants how to prepare for the GED, provides respite care and offers summer camps.

“I just have a heart for people that are like Michael, even though he is one of a kind,” said Lara Abu-Khraybeh. Her brother is living with #autism.



She works with The Arc Mid-South, a non-profit working to empower people with different abilities. @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/ZK2vr9wcU4 — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@RebeccaB_TV) April 13, 2022

“For those watching what do you want them to know about people with autism?“ asked ABC24’s Rebecca Butcher.

“They can be active members of society and they have feelings and they have a right to be able to express themselves and to be able to help do that is such an honor,” Lara responded.

She said families shouldn’t give up on relatives with different abilities or consider them a lost cause, adding we all have things that make us who we are.

“The way I describe his memory to people is like being able to take a photo because he knows your name now,” Lara said. “He knows what you look like and what you wore. If he saw you 10 years down the line, he’ll remember exactly what you wore, your name, and the color of lipstick you have on. He’s brilliant.”