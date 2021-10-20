NAMI Memphis president shares how the pandemic impacted his own mental illness

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, nearly four in 10 Americans say stress related to the threat of the pandemic played a negative role in mental health.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Memphis is seeing an increase in the number of people reaching out for help during the pandemic. The chapter’s president has been impacted from COVID-19 on his own disorder.

“I struggle with voices, with depression and anxiety every day,” said Dr. John Paul Tetzeli.

He leads a support group for people living with schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder, a diagnosis he navigates through daily.

Tetzeli first started to experience some symptoms of his mental illness at age 15. He took psychedelics and began hearing voices.

“I left the drug scene and it was still happening even though I wasn’t using drugs,” said Tetzeli. “The voices were still happening and auditory hallucinations sometimes too.”

His symptoms continued through school and he then developed catatonia.

“Catatonia is where you’re stiff and you’re mute and the world outside is like a vast space.”

Tetzeli was then later diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and said if it wasn’t for his wife and their family he wouldn’t be here today. By seeing a therapist regularly, plus staying active and engaged he is able to remain healthy.

When the pandemic hit last year, he faced more battles.

“I feel like my depression has gotten worse at times and my symptoms got worse at times too,” said NAMI Memphis’ president.

Tetzeli explained people’s experience with the pandemic has been marked by isolation.

He also shared that NAMI Memphis’ helpline has seen an increase in people seeking support for mental illnesses during the pandemic.

“I facilitate a support group called SOS for people with schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder and we’ve seen an interest in the support group really skyrocket.”

Tetzeli wants to remind others when mental health symptoms are persistent that’s when you should reach out to get help.

He also adds doing so is a sign of strength, not weakness.