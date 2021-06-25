Natural hair instructor provides professional hair class for high school students

“It’s not a trend, people are starting to educate themselves on the effects of chemicals," said instructor Tamika Turner.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Hair stylists say the movement of natural hair isn’t a phase. So the need for natural hair classes for students is only growing.

Coils, kinks braids and cornrows are some of the natural hair choices that require proper training.

“In our cosmetology schools, full cosmetology schools, they’re not learning how to properly take care of natural chemical-free hair,” said Tamika Turner, the owner of The Institute of Beauty, which is the first natural hair school in Tennessee. “So we wanted to give them the opportunity to not only get the education but to also get the license.”

Turner is offering a 6-week intensive program for high schools students who will with mentors from salons around the city.

“A lot of people thought that natural hair was going to be a trend,” said the instructor. “It’s not a trend, people are starting to educate themselves on the effects of chemicals. So they are looking for other alternatives.”

Turner said the natural hair movement didn’t come without pushback.

“A lot of people weren’t supporting it and they’ve tried to deregulate natural hair for a few years now,” said Turner.

Participants of the program will complete 300 hours before the first day back in school and will leave as licensed professional natural hairstylists.

“The students are so excited because they know that they won’t get caught up in that space between having to do 1,500 hours in a full cosmetology program, running out of time before they graduate high school, and then trying to find another school that will accept their hours,” said Turner.

Turner said the natural hair movement is likely attributed to African-Americans not being so fixated on looking like people in magazines and on television..

“People are starting to love themselves again. So they’re embracing their natural hair. They’re starting to take self-care seriously now and not just in the hustle and bustle of everyday life.”