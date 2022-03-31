Oakhaven Elementary teacher inspiring 2nd graders one lesson at a time

"I’m a lifelong learner and as long as I’m a lifelong learner I can teach my kids to become lifelong learners," said teacher Raquel Woodard.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teacher is going above and beyond in the classroom.

She's also teaching early math lessons, which will stick with her students.

“How to spend it, how it save it, how to count it,” said second-grade teacher Raquel Woodard. “That’s what gets me going when I see kids get inspired.”

Woodard has been instructing for 14 years.

So far, seven years at Oakhaven Elementary and the last couple haven’t been without challenges.

“Now they’re back into the classroom now you have to be structured,” said Woodard. “So there’s no television, there’s no brothers and sisters coming into the room and messing with you. So now you have to focus on what we’re learning.”

The learning in her classroom is on math, reading, social studies and science.

As part of a Memphis-Shelby County Schools district initiative, students can attend tutoring one Saturday a month.

“They’re able to ask me questions if they need and get that extra help, so questions they’re not asking in the classroom, they can ask,” she said.

CELEBRATE MEMPHIS: #WomensHistoryMonth is coming to a close, but the women at Oakhaven Elementary like 2nd grade teacher Mrs. Woodard continue to inspire. @ABC24Memphis @SCSK12Unified pic.twitter.com/nCH5VZjyK9 — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@RebeccaB_TV) March 31, 2022

The district also provides coats for kids through fundraisers.

“The kids get coats, but what about the siblings? What about the children at home that doesn’t have a coat? In Oakhaven, we strive to try to get those kids, the siblings' coats at home," she said.

Mrs. Woodard shared what is keeping her dedicated to inspiring young minds.

“I’m a lifelong learner and as long as I’m a lifelong learner I can teach my kids to become lifelong learners," she shared.

Learning so when that lightbulb goes off, the lesson clicks.