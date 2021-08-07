Public art project draws attention to growing number of pedestrian deaths

The Heights CDC commissioned artist Colin Kidder to create an art installation honoring Memphians killed walking in 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are reports seen frequently from Memphis police. Pedestrian deaths is one of them. The numbers are rising and 2020 marked the deadliest year for pedestrians in Memphis.

Melvin, Sherita and Jessie are a few of the 64 names you'll find on crosswalk figures on National Street. They represent people killed while walking in Memphis in 2020.

"I just wanted to do a unique design for each person to show their individuality to show people these were real living people," said artist Colin Kidder.

Kidder, the artist behind installation said he's impressed by passersby stopping to ask who the figures represent. The Heights Community Development Corporation commissioned Kidder for the project.

"These were real living people and their lives were cut short," Kidder said.

The artist said some of the figures represent cyclists and that the purposeful public art is aimed at getting drivers to reflect on the lives lost.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Shelby County saw 442 accidents involving pedestrians in 2020, with 65 pedestrian deaths in the same year.

There were 38 pedestrian fatalities in 2019.

"Just slow down that's basically it,” the artist said. “I think our whole culture has gotten so used to speeding it's even difficult to slow down because everyone around you is still speeding."

ART WITH A MESSAGE: Check out a new public art installation in the Heights neighborhood. It’s honoring pedestrians killed in traffic accidents in 2020.



That was a record year for pedestrian fatalities. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/olGEkUMJuE — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) July 9, 2021

The artwork is catching the eyes of drivers.

"I'm really happy that I can in some way honor these people,” Kidder shared. “Just show the public that they matter."

Some of the feedback Kidder's received has been from a relative of a victim named Moses.

"One of the family members came by and recognized their family members name on one of the figures,” Kidder explained. “That was really touching."