'I was reborn' | Raleigh mother shares why she opted against abortion, birthing twins

A Raleigh mother who once considered abortion is sharing how one encounter changed her outlook and ended with her continuing with her pregnancy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Latieshica Douglas, a single mother of five, said a stranger’s question solidified the apprehension she was already feeling when it came to terminating her pregnancy.

The result – twin boys.

Malachi, the headstrong one. Malik, the more watchful child.

Both 10 months old, their birth almost didn’t happen.

Mother Latieshica Douglas said their unplanned pregnancy left her ill and worried about finances.

“I took a home test so that’s how I first found out I was pregnant,” she said.

Douglas already had three other children and was getting sicker and sicker. So she started seriously considering abortion as an option.

Before the appointment, she said she prayed for guidance having a dream of being in a mental prison the night before.

“I probably would have lost my mind, because at first, I didn’t know I was having twins, lost my mind that I had two babies and I terminated the life that God chose me to carry," she said.

While at the abortion clinic the mother met a lady who she now says acted as an angel asking her if she was sure.

“She spoke life into me and she also told me how her mother went through basically the same thing and gave her up for adoption,” the mother said.

She went through with the pregnancy she nor the doctors were aware of any medical dangers up ahead.

“They rushed me to the ICU where they then had to put blood back into me but I had died, my sister told me," Douglas said.

Douglas said after multiple surgeries doctors worked to halt severe internal bleeding.

Not only did doctors bring her back to life, but she saved her newborn boys’ lives as well.

“It was like I was reborn," she explained. "People say that they have a rebirth experience I feel like that was my rebirth experience.”

Rebirth and waking up to two bundles of joy.

“The boys and their lives, that journey has taught me to live myself and to trust God in the midst of everything even when it’s a storm," she said.

Giving her a new will.