Why Shelby County D.A. Steve Mulroy says it's not 'highly illogical' for him to organize Star Trek Day

Star Trek Day at Black Lodge near Crosstown runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Live long and prosper this Sunday at the eighth annual Shelby County Star Trek Day.

The unlikely organizer is none other than Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy, and a celebration is planned at Black Lodge in the Crosstown area.

Creating this day was Mulroy’s last official act as a Shelby County Commissioner.

“We are the only city or county in the country that does this, so that makes Memphis special,” he said. “As D.A., we work very hard. We have serious work. We take our jobs very seriously but that doesn’t mean that we can’t also have fun too.”

But why Star Trek?

“Star Trek is just great television. It’s just a really interesting stories well told. But also, it’s visionary pioneering TV. When it first came out it was the first show that had a very diverse cast.”

The sci-fi show even had the attention of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Martin Luther King famously talked Nichelle Nichols into staying in as the role of Lieutenant Uhura. Because she was one of the first strong, black female characters out there, and it’s spawned so many different series, spin, offs, and movies, all of it, having an optimistic vision of the future,” said Mulroy.

Mulroy knows his Star Trek trivia.

“Well, the most famous, ‘Beam me up Scotty,’ was never actually said in the series,” he said. “He said different variations of that.”

The Saturday fun is all free and open for everyone.

“We’ll have Star Trek theme food and drink. They’ll be a trivia contest, costume contest with prizes, panel discussions, interactive activities. Beaming in through Zoom for a Q&A is Michael Okudah, who since the 1980s, has been the technical advisor and interior ship scenic designer for every Star Trek TV series and movie for the last couple of decades.”

There will also be an astronomer discussing the science of Star Trek, and Memphis Flyer and film critic Chis McCoy will be on hand to discuss the social commentary in the show.

“Richard Ransom insisted that I show up in uniform. So, I told him I would indulge him. So, here we are. Kind of like Superman, into a nearby phone booth the DA emerges as a fully-fledged Star Trek Starfleet officer. Live long and prosper.”