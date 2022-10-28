This Mid-South bakery is getting national attention, but at first, they thought it was a scam

“I can't believe it, but it’s like this really happened. It’s like, it’s surreal. That’s the best word I can use right now," said Theodore Strong Jr.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South bakery is getting national attention for its sweet treats. But at first, the owners of Sweet Tooth Teddy thought the whole thing was a scam.

“We are in Clarksdale Mississippi. We are currently operating out of the commercial kitchen inside Meraki Roasting Co.,” said Theodore Strong Jr., co-owner of Sweet Tooth Teddy.

“It started from Theo‘s mom‘s kitchen. And then, we’re in a national magazine. LOL. That’s amazing,” said Latanthony Strong, co-owner of Sweet Tooth Teddy.

They partnered with Meraki to bring a line of desserts to sell alongside Meraki‘s Roasting Co.’s coffee.

“Sweet Tooth Teddy is a southern style, from scratch bakery. So, we make the pecan pies, German chocolate cakes, sweet potato cakes, Banana pudding. Everything we make it from scratch. We call it your grandma style baking,” said Theodore.

“I’ve been cooking since I was seven. My grandmother had me in the kitchen with my little stool so that I could reach everything,” said Latanthony.

“I’ve been baking for - as a business for three years, but since I’ve been a teenager,” said Theodore.

Their sweet treats gained a new fan – who surprised them in a big way.

“Sweet Tooth Teddy has been featured in Country Living magazine,” said Theodore. “A stylist had contacted us… and um… honestly, I thought it was a scam.”

“He said I think it’s a scam. I’m like, ‘but did you read it?’” said Latanthony. “I knew the magazine and I was like, WHAT!!!”

“But after talking with him, he was like, he needed pies for, their November edition,” said Theodore. “He liked our rustic yet perfect type of homemade pies and cakes and stuff.”

“We got a box that had Country Living on it, the address and everything. And I was like, oh, this is for real,” said Latanthony.

“So, if you go get the new stand cover of Country Living magazine, you’ll see our pies on that cover. Then they have the one specifically for subscribers and we’re on page 75 in that one. So, they have two covers for this month. So, we’re on a cover and we’re in the page in one of the books,” said Theodore. “I can't believe it, but it’s like this really happened. It’s like, it’s surreal. That’s the best word I can use right now.”

The Strongs have big plans for the future.

“I want Sweet Tooth Teddy To have franchises… but to stay in the Delta,” said Latanthony.

“I hope Sweet Tooth Teddy can become a national brand in the future. Very big ambition, but seeing the skill and how well received it is. We even have customers that come from other states,” said Theodore. “Sweet Tooth Teddy does ship. It’s in our trial phase. We have shipping available on the website for certain items. We use UPS two-day air. So, we get it to you as soon as possible.”