Ouch! Video of dog's tackle at Easter egg hunt goes viral

It's a hit even an NFL linebacker would be proud of.

EASTON, Pa. — The video shows what appears to be your average adorable Easter egg hunt - and then...

The Twitter video of a young Easton, PA boy's dog laying down a hit that even an NFL defender would be proud of has now been watched more than 3 million times.

According to Mike McCarthy, who originally posted the video on his Facebook page, young Owen was taken out by his family dog Bridger.

And in case your worried, McCarthy mentions that Owen was not hurt and is just fine.