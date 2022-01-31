'Don't procrastinate' | Memphis artist pays tribute to Young Dolph

The painting is the first in a series Brandon Knox will do on Memphis artists.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians are continuing to show love for killed rapper Young Dolph. One Memphis artist is doing so through a tribute painting he said is a hard lesson about not putting things off.

Art has always come naturally for Memphis artist Brandon Knox.

"I just remember being in third grade and I would flip my paper over after I got my work done. I’d hurry up and get it done and try to do some art on the back," Knox said.

Fandom for Young Dolph came just as easily, especially after the late rapper helped Knox’s own Central High classmates, like Kenny Muney, start careers.

"Dolph having a big name and putting them on and other artists from my neighborhood, South Memphis. I thought that was real dope," Knox said.

His fandom inspired his latest piece, a Dolph montage depicting scenes from the rapper’s career and life, including album covers, chains, and Makeda's Butter Cookies.

Knox already had plans to do a Dolph painting, but life got in the way and Dolph tragically passed in November.

Knox has been working on the piece ever since. It's the first of a series he plans to put out of Memphis artists.

"Don’t procrastinate," Knox said. "I feel like I could have got this done sooner and (Dolph) himself could have seen it, but I had so much other stuff going on."

It’s a lesson in giving people their flowers, while they can smell them.

"There’s only so much I can do, but I feel like if I go ahead and give it to them while they’re here then I’d be doing my part because this is my purpose," Knox said.

The painting is available for sale. Knox said it took about 80 hours to paint altogether.