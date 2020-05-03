12-year-old lemonade entrepreneur peels a sweet partnership with FedExForum

B Chill Lemonade officially opens Thursday when the Memphis Tigers take on the Wichita State Shockers.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Local 24 News first introduced you to kid entrepreneur, 12-year-old Kinyah Bean, in December. She started a lemonade stand at age 8 and had just gotten her own stand at Wolfchase Galleria.

Now, Kinyah has set her sights on an even larger crowd and there's nothing sour about this new deal.

"You've got to go big or go home."

Twelve-year-old Kinyah Bean chose to go big. In December, she expanded her company, B Chill Lemonade, to a stand at Wolfchase Mall. Fast forward three months, she's serving a much thirstier crowd at FedExForum.

"It's kind of mind-blowing because when you look at these big companies, it's like oh wow. They're at their highest point. That's what I want to get to. Now that you're actually here, it's just like 'swoosh,'" said Bean.

It is a peel of adventure for her FedExForum partners.

"It wasn't just a teenager asking for something. This is a real thing that had an opportunity for our fans to take part in it in a way that really felt authentically Memphis," said Anthony Macri, Memphis Grizzlies and FedExForum Partnership Marketing Vice President.

B Chill Lemonade officially opens Thursday when the Memphis Tigers take on the Wichita State Shockers.

"On any given year, we're going to have somewhere over 1 million people come through the doors of FedExForum. She'll have a chance to experience that same rush both before the game and at halftime when things get really crazy," said Macri.

"I'm looking forward to the rush. That's one thing that I love about this company. The rush that you feel is like none other," said Bean.

Plus, she has help from her brother/manager. Local 24 News asked Demetrius Braddock, "Are you going to be here helping her out?"

"They have a game room, so probably no," said Braddock.