72nd annual Germantown Charity Horse Show postponed until 2021

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Germantown Charity Horse Show is the latest event to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a letter on its website, the President of the show said the 72nd annual show, originally scheduled for June, is being pushed to next year.

Read the full letter below.

“It is with heartfelt disappointment that the Germantown Charity Horse Show must announce the rescheduling of our June 2-6, 2020 show. The 72nd Annual Show is rescheduled to June 8-12, 2021. The outbreak of Covid-19 has created an unprecedented global situation that is rapidly evolving with an unknown outcome. The decision was made after many hours over the last few weeks in discussions with board members and show managers as well as others in the equine community. An in-depth evaluation of the far-reaching operational and financial implications proved to be a potential overwhelming loss for our organization. Several options were discussed including postponement to a later date which was not in our favor.

Those that have given to the Sponsorship Campaign will be provided the option of a full refund, partial refund with a designated amount to be given to charity or held and applied to next year’s 2021 show. Treasurer, Jimmy Chancellor will be sending a letter to those who he has received Sponsorship money that was given towards this year’s 2020 show.

In the spirit of the Germantown Charity Horse Show, soon planning will begin for an uplifting event to be held later this Summer or early Fall. The idea is to honor our late Executive Director, Bobby Lanier. The horse show board members agreed that it is better to give money rather than lose money by pressing on with this year’s show. In doing so, the horse show remains steadfast and will be presenting its donation to Kindred Place as well as a donation to a local charity (to be determined) that is helping victims who have been directly affected by Covid-19 at the planned event.

The health and well-being of all our exhibitors, vendors, volunteers and all others within our community are of the utmost importance in these unprecedented times, which are impacting events worldwide. The horse show board members will continue to meet for now, by telephone conference on a two-week basis. Thank you for your understanding, updates will be provided as things progress.

Stay well,

Ross Herrin

President, Germantown Charity Horse Show”