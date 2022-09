Cayden Cashmere Christian Turnage and Premier J'won Patterson were born on 901 Day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What better way to celebrate 901 Day than with the Bluff City's newest residents!

Cayden Cashmere Christian Turnage was born Thursday at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital weighing in at 7lbs 2ox and measuring 21 inches long.

Premier J'won Patterson was also born Thursday weighing in at 7lbs 7oz and measuring 19 ¾ inches long.

According to a Methodist spokesperson, everyone is doing well and will head home soon.