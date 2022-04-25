Why one woman walked 470 miles from Cincinnati to Memphis

Krista Sheneman found out that she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes when she was in college, and life for her has been completely different.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native just finished the journey of a lifetime by walking all the way from Cincinnati, Ohio to Memphis.

For Krista Sheneman, this trip back home was inspired by a recent diagnosis with type 2 diabetes. It has been 23 days since she made the walk.

“I was determined to walk here. I know I had multiple friends call me and they were like, ‘I will drive you to the end of the street.’ And I’m like, ‘No,’” Sheneman said.

“Like a lot of people, I didn’t really know what that means. I knew the word, I knew the jokes, I knew what it was associated with, but I didn’t know what that meant in the health world. I didn’t know how to manage it…so it was a really upsetting diagnosis.”

It took her about a year to gain control over her condition and during that time, she re-educated herself on nutrition and health.

Through her research, Sheneman saw that people with type 1 diabetes seemed more active than those with type 2, so she challenged herself to get moving, walking 470 miles in less than a month.

“The walk itself was for me to introspectively look and how I live my life vs. how I did live my life in Memphis,” Sheneman said. “Diabetes plays a huge role in that, just because I’m diabetic now, so I live vastly different than I did when I grew up here.”

This walk is also a part of her art project because soon she will go to grad school. Her expertise is in collection memory and health.

Sheneman is sculpture artist. After being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2018, she began to find ways to reference her diagnosis in her work.

She has always had a passion for collecting items, and now that her life will never be the same, she views her body as art.

“I had to kind of rethink about what health means to me. And really prioritize it with my life, so I built it into art and I utilize a lot of my medical imaging in my artistic work,” Sheneman explained.

She will be flying back to Ohio on the 27th.