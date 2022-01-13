ABC Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee one-on-one with ABC 24 on her new book about her lifelong struggle with depression

"A Little Closer to Home" finally released after a delay due to COVID

NEW YORK — Social distancing, self-isolation, quarantine...working from home.

For those who struggled with mental health issues like depression before the pandemic, drastic changes in the past couple of months have made the struggle even more difficult.

In an exclusive interview, ABC 24's Good Day Memphis Meteorologist Chelsea Chandler spoke with ABC's Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee about her new book "A Little Closer to Home".

In the book, Ginger opened up about her lifeling struggle with depression and how she found the calm after the storm.

Ginger's book has finally been released after being delayed due to COVID. You can find the book at book stores across the country. But, if you would like a book that is a little more personalized...

Thursday night Ginger will hold a virtual book signing.