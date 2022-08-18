ABC24 staff member seriously injured after a hit and run accident left her unable to use her limbs

These types of accidents happen too often. MPD handles anywhere from 60,000 to 80,000 crashes annually and between 130 and 170 car accidents daily.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24's senior morning producer was a victim of a hit and run accident in June, one that stripped her of being capable of completing the simplest task people often take for granted.

Hit-and-run accidents impacts so many people regularly, taking a toll on a person's health, whether it be emotionally, mentally, or physically.

The Memphis Police Department handles anywhere from 60,000 to 80,000 crashes annually and between 130 and 170 car accidents daily.

“Fifteen years ago, my mom was like, ‘You’re not going to have pretty legs when you get this age if you keep being such a tom-boy about your legs.’ And then I was like, ‘Okay,’” Victim Taeja Smith said. “I had quit scarring up my legs so much, and then just for somebody to give me scars that someday my dad said that I would be proud to have.”

It was an emotional moment for Taeja as she explained how life changed right before her eyes in a matter of seconds on June 12 just after 2 a.m.

It was a festive night turned tragic. The hit-and-run happened on 240-north near Jefferson Avenue on the highway when Taeja was headed back from a party in West Memphis.

Another car hit her passenger side, which caused her to hit a concrete median, totaling her car and ultimately leaving her in critical condition.

She was left unconscious, unable to remember everything that happened. She now has scarred legs which are daily reminders of the trauma that someone else caused.

“You get it…scars,” Taeja said.

These types of accidents happen too often. The Reaves Law Firm Personal Injury Attorney Sheena Payne said life for victims after these tragedies can weigh heavy.

“Some of them can’t go to work, many of them don’t have access to transportation, while insurance investigations are pending, so there’s lost wages,” Sheena explained. “They’re worried about how it’s going to impact the rest of their lives.”

In situations like this, after seeking medical help, Payne recommends that victims or supporting family of victims immediately contact an attorney who can clarify the language on the insurance policy.

“A lot of people sign up for insurance, but they don’t understand the policy, so having council allows us to untangle the policy language and make sense of it for clients and make sure that it’s working in the way that it’s supposed to on their behalf,” Payne suggested. “Cause insurance companies will find any possible reason oftentimes to not pay.”

Unfortunately, the accident originally left Taeja unable to use her limbs, and she had to learn how to manage with one arm.

Although Taeja's mobility has improved since June, she is not walking just yet. But, she will meet with her doctor in September to give it a try.