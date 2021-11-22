Take an After Thanksgiving Hike at a Tennessee State Park

The After Thanksgiving Hikes are part of the parks’ Signature Hikes series. It’s the last one of the year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you need to walk off that Thanksgiving meal, Tennessee State Parks are offering an alternative to Black Friday shopping Friday.

The hikes can be guided, or you can self-direct. There are easy strolls to rugged excursions, depending on what you prefer.

The hikes have different names depending on where you go: Fort Loudon State Historic Park’s is Green Friday. Seven Islands State Birding Park hosts the Gobble Wobble. South Cumberland State Park holds the Turkey Trot.

Tennessee’s State Parks are open 365 days a year and all together, there are more than 1,000 miles of trails.