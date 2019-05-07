Go through the looking glass at the Memphis Botanic Garden’s new exhibit next Spring

Alice in Wonderland comes to life in the new exhibit coming to the Memphis Botanic Garden in Spring 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Families will be able to step through the looking glass and into a wonderous world at the Memphis Botanic Garden’s new seasonal exhibit opening in Spring 2022.

Alice’s Adventures at the Garden is presented by International Paper and will debut in May 2022.

This exhibit will be the third in a series of seasonal exhibits at the botanic garden, following 2017’s Big Bugs at the Garden and 2018/2019’s Origami in the Garden.

Organizers said the Alice exhibit is constructed of mosaiculture – which is the art of creating giant topiary-like sculptures around steel forms.

The exhibit will run May 2022 through December 2022, and play a part in the annual Holiday Wonders at the Garden light show in 2022.

The Alice exhibit was first shown in Atlanta, and the Memphis Botanic Garden is the first place to host it outside of the Georgia city.

More activities around the exhibit are being planned.

“We are most grateful to International Paper for once again demonstrating their commitment to literacy, volunteerism, and their ongoing support of the Memphis Botanic Garden,” said Michael Allen, Executive Director of the Memphis Botanic Garden in a news release. “After a two-year hiatus from seasonal exhibits, as we made some campus wide capital improvements and dealt with the effects of the pandemic, International Paper’s support allows us to turn a page by bringing this world-class exhibit into our community for the enjoyment of all,” said Allen.

“This exhibit will not only foster an appreciation for the beauty of our natural environment, but it will generate so much excitement around reading,” said Dr. Alissa Campbell Shaw, International Paper senior manager, global corporate social responsibility and community engagement, and executive director of the IP Foundation. “At International Paper, we strive to build a better future for people and the planet, and by supporting this exhibit, we can contribute to the education, environment and social needs of our community.”