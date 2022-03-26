This race went to the dogs: the 16th annual Fast & the Furriest 5K

The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County said it’s the only certified 5K in Shelby County where dogs are invited to join in for the big race.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ furriest residents headed to Shelby Farms Saturday with their best friends for the 16th annual Fast & the Furriest 5K.

The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County said it’s the only certified 5K in the county where dogs are invited to join in for the big race.

The race is a fundraiser for the Humane Society, and those talking part help through online fundraising, with prizes awarded for the top folks.