x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Puppy-palooza! For 5 days, get puppies 5-months and under for $5 at Memphis Animal Services

In honor of National Puppy Day, MAS is offering puppies under five-months-old for just $5 through end of day on Monday, March 27.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services needs new puppy parents now.

In honor of National Puppy Day, March 23, 2023, MAS is offering puppies under five-months-old for just $5.

MAS said they have more than 100 puppies in their care and are in desperate need to find them fur-ever homes. They are also hoping to find fosters for the influx of animals.

MAS leaders said the shelter is no place for puppies because their little immune systems are still weak.

"Our goal is to get those puppies back out of here as quickly as we can for their own health and safety,” said Alexis Pugh, Director of Memphis Animal Services. “We're calling on the community. We're hoping the incentive of just a $5 adoption fee for five days will get a ton of people in our door to try to get those puppies under five-months-old back out of our building and into a home."

The $5 puppy adoptions will be available through end of day on Monday, March 27.

It’s National Puppy Day, and we have some HONGRY PUPPIES! We had six 2-week-old puppies come in yesterday, and only one small can of puppy formula left to feed them. Does anyone have any ESBILAC puppy formula on hand they can bring to Memphis Animal Services today before we close at 4pm?

Posted by Memphis Animal Services on Thursday, March 23, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Memphis Zoo holding art contest for Earth Day

Before You Leave, Check This Out