CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are asking for the public's help as it investigates the death of a mature bald eagle that was found in Cross County on February 21.

The dead eagle was found north of Cherry Valley on County Road 220. Officials say the eagle died from apparent gunshot wounds.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for "information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible."

“Shooting a bald eagle is an act of pure hate and discontent for what the magnificent creature stands for to us in Arkansas and across the country," said Col. Greg Rae, AGFC Chief of Enforcement. "It’s not an accident, it’s not a sport, it is a criminal act pure and simple and one we will do all within our collaborative resources to solve.”