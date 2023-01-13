Adopt a dog at MAS during January for $20

Adoptions reportedly include spays and neutering, microchips, vaccines, collars and leashes as well as a customized I.D. tag for dogs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those looking for a new furry friend in 2023 can look no further than Memphis Animal Services. For the month of January, the shelter on Appling City Cove is offering dog adoptions for $20.

MAS will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16, but the shelter encourages those looking for a new animal companion to visit them seven days a week and/or check their updated list of available pets here.

Last month, the shelter celebrated it's "12 Hours of Christmas" event as they were experiencing a crisis-level overcapacity of animals with anywhere from 25 to 30 animals coming into their shelter daily.