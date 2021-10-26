Scarily good offer: Adopt a dog or cat from Memphis Animal Services for $10 through Halloween

Memphis Animal Services said it has about 300 animals onsite at the shelter and another 250 in foster homes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services need your help urgently this Halloween, so now they are offering up a scarily good offer.

You can adopt a dog or cat through Halloween, October 31, 2021, for just $10. Adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, heartworm test, and treatment medications if needed (dogs), FeLV test (cats), collar, leash, and a customized ID tag.

MAS said it has about 300 animals onsite and another 250 in foster homes.

Want to take advantage of this treat? Head to MAS at 2350 Appling City Cove daily from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.