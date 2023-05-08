It's almost time again for the annual Pine Snake Zoo Brew at the Memphis Zoo

The fun is happening Saturday, July 15, 2023, and here's how to get your tickets.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is ready to brew up some fun again this July with its annual Zoo Brew fundraising celebration.

"A Party with Pine Snakes" is set for July 15, 2023 – and it’s a time for the adults to get out and enjoy some suds with the animals. That’s because Zoo Brew is for ages 21 and over.

There will be samples from more than 25 breweries in the courtyard and more. The event will feature the Zoo’s Louisiana Pine Snakes and the Zoo Brew inspired by them.

There will also be live music and a silent auction, and a live chat with the pine snake keeper.

Zoo Brew runs 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 15. It’s $50 for members and $65 for non-members and includes general admission to the zoo.

Check out the breweries and food trucks taking part, and find tickets at https://www.memphiszoo.org/zoo-news/posts/pine-snake-zoo-brew-2023.