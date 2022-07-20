Campers raise money for Hernando wildlife

They money they raise while having fun goes towards a new nature center and wildlife hospital.

HERNANDO, Miss — Campers are soaking in the last bit of summer vacation at a wildlife camp in Hernando, Mississippi.

The camp is all for a good cause. The kids made an epoxy table out of all the nature objects they found Wednesday. They made one last year as well.

They money they raise while having fun goes towards a new nature center and wildlife hospital.

They're holding another camp this fall. Next year, they'll be having six camps throughout the year all to raise money for the new nature center and wildlife hospital. Twenty to 25 kids are welcome to participate per camp session.