Around $2,000 raised to help kitten after report of animal abuse at UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it received a report of alleged animal abuse on Thursday involving a cat and a University of Tennessee football player.

According to a GoFundMe, the cat's owner said she was in the process of moving when she came home and found her 6-month-old kitten named Nugget hiding under a dresser. She said the kitten could not walk and screamed when it was picked up, according to the GoFundMe.

On Friday, KPD spokesperson confirmed the department received a report Vols linebacker Aaron Beasley had abused another student's cat.

The junior from Franklin, Ga. has not been charged with any crime and the incident is still under investigation.

According to the police report, the officer spoke with the cat's owner and her roommate, who is Beasley's girlfriend. The officer also spoke with another roommate about what happened. Beasley was at practice, according to his girlfriend.

She said that the couple came home from the grocery store to find the cat in her room eating leftover food and that it was an ongoing issue with the cat. She said Beasley took the cat and locked it in a bathroom, according to the report. A few hours later, she said she opened the bathroom door and the cat ran out and into her owner's bedroom.

The other roommate said she was in her room that night and heard Beasley's girlfriend tell him "you can't do that" and start crying. She also claimed she had a text from the girlfriend saying that Beasley put the kitten in the toilet, the report says.

Beasley's girlfriend told the officer she did not see Beasley hit the cat or put the cat in the toilet.

The kitten was brought to an emergency room with brain damage and is expected to have difficulty walking, according to the GoFundMe page. It also has a bleeding hemorrhage in its kidney after being kicked, the owner said, and that it was placed in an oxygen tank.

"My heart is absolutely broken for him and I just want my baby to be okay and to stop animal cruelty," the organizer of the fundraiser said on the GoFundMe page. "I think it’s ridiculous I am having to make this but this is what it has come to."

It raised more than $2,000 as of Saturday afternoon.