It's baby copperhead season. What does that mean?

It’sssssss that time of year when copperhead snakes are born across the state of Arkansas. Here's what to know.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — Everyone be on the lookout, it’sssssss that time of year— when copperhead snakes are born across the state of Arkansas.

According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC), copperheads have bright yellow or greenish-yellow tails when they're young. In general, copperheads are dark brown and light edge, and their heads can be gray, brown or reddish.

"Copperheads have a really cool identification tool where you can look on the sides of their bodies, and they have like Hershey Kiss-shaped spots on their side," says Danielle Simmons, an educator with AGFC. "Those spots kind of help identify them from other snakes we have in Arkansas."

These snakes are venomous and will strike to defend themselves.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate between 7,000 and 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes in the United States each year, only around five people die from a snakebite.

AGFC says copperheads are born between August and September but are active between April and November, prowling at night during hot weather.

Usually, about 8 to 10 copperhead snakes are born per litter, so if you see one, there are probably others around.

While the snake primarily eats rodents, they are also known to eat frogs, lizards, small snakes and cicadas.

It is wise not to reach under bushes, around rocks or flower pots without looking first. Copperhead snakes like damp places, so they can be found under children’s toys or dog dishes.

Keep an eye out for these venomous snakes this fall, they could be just around the corner from you and your pets!

Young copperheads also use their yellow tail tip as a lure to attract prey and are generally not aggressive, but they will bite if they are touched or stepped on.

Simmons says young and adult copperheads try to avoid people and other larger animals like house pets when they can.

"A lot of times they don't care about people, they just want to sit there and hide or they're going to scurry away," she said. "Their very last defense is to bite."

Veterinarian Brittney Brasuell with River Valley Animal Hospital says it is not common for pets to be bitten, but it can happen.

Owners should keep pets on a leash if hiking. Pets should also have extra supervision in the yard or your property - any bite will show up quickly.

"If you see any type of swelling to the face, the lips, the throat, definitely get them in," Dr. Brasuell said. "You will see those signs for sure in 30 minutes to an hour."

Click here for an interactive map of free snake relocations.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device