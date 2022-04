"Our folks go above and beyond, or in this case, below and beyond," the Bartlett Police Department said.

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Bartlett Police Department was in for an interesting day Monday after responding to a call that some baby ducks had fallen into a storm drain.

Officer Haler went inside the drain on Will Fall Road to rescue the ducklings.

"Our folks go above and beyond, or in this case, below and beyond," the department said.

All were accounted for and reunited with their mother shortly after.