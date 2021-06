After seeing a baby owl on the side of the road, an officer called a local rescue group.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The MPD officer noticed a baby owl on the side of the road.

At first, he didn't want to move it in fear its mother may come back.

But when he checked again, the owl was still day and he decided to take action.

The MPD officer called a local rescue group and they were able to nurse the baby owl back to good health.