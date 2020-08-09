Berlin zoo's twin panda cubs celebrate 1st birthday

BERLIN, Germany — The Berlin zoo’s popular twin panda cubs have celebrated their first birthday with a special frozen cake and a portion of snow from the penguin house.
Pit and Paule — Chinese names Meng Xiang und Meng Yuan — were the first pandas to be born in Germany and have become a star attraction at the capital’s zoo since they made their public debut in January.
They are on loan from China, as are their parents. The cubs, who weighed less than 7 ounces at birth, now each weigh in at about 62 pounds.
"Of course it is a magnet for visitors, but for us zookeepers, it is a great challenge as well to rear and maintain the young Pandas here. It is an honor for us and not only for us, for Berlin and its visitors as well," said Norbert Zahmel, the zookeeper of the panda enclosure.
Zookeepers on Monday brought the duo a frozen cake in the shape of the No. 1, made out of beetroot juice, apples, sweet potatoes and bamboo. The creation was garnished with a portion of snow.
