Buddy the dog is ready for his ‘fur-ever’ home

After fighting for his life after being set on fire in April, the Tunica County Humane Society said Buddy the dog is ready to be adopted.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After fighting his way back to a fun-loving life, the Tunica County Humane Society said Buddy the dog is ready to be adopted.

You may remember, Buddy was set on fire back in April 2021. Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said a juvenile in Tate County confessed to tying an electrical cord around the dog's neck and setting it on fire. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Lance said he couldn't charge the child with felony animal cruelty because the child wasn't an adult. He wanted the law changed.

Meanwhile, Buddy was taken into the care of the Tunica County Humane Society, and spent months in the hospital at Mississippi State. Now, they say Buddy is ready to move to a loving forever home.

They said they want whoever adopts Buddy to understand he is still healing and fragile, and there will be responsibilities to help him along with that.

They want to keep Buddy in the Mid-South, so MSUU is close by if he needs more treatment there. They said he would do best with an active family that can give him lots of attention, and older children are best in the home.

They hope to have Buddy in a home by Christmas.

For any questions about Buddy and his needs, email tmke1@aol.com or swrealty1@hotmail.com. They ask that you not call.