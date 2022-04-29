One year since being burned, Buddy the Dog's face 'completely healed'

After spending ten months in the hospital at Mississippi State University, he's now thriving in a foster home with a very special doctor.

TATE COUNTY, Miss — It's been one year since Buddy the Dog was set on fire by a child in Tate County, Miss.

After spending ten months in the hospital at Mississippi State University, he's now thriving in a foster home with a very special doctor, Betty Swanson.

Shortly after Buddy was set on fire last April, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said the child confessed to tying an electrical cord around Buddy's neck and setting it on fire.

Swanson told the Tunica Humane Society Buddy's face is completely healed. According to a Facebook post, Buddy no longer has to wear an e-collar and his days are now spent playing fetch, taking long walks and being spoiled.

Swanson took Buddy for a walk around MSU Tuesday, where he met with a large group of caregivers for a photoshoot.

"Buddy's miraculous recovery from his near-fatal injuries is truly a miracle and all of his caregivers have much to be proud of," the Tunica Humane Society wrote.