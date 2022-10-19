Here's how to adopt a chicken from Memphis Animal Services

MAS is looking for adopters for more than 1,000 animals in its care.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Between 200-300 chickens arrived at Memphis Animal Services from a large case Wednesday and they need your help with finding adopters for the more than 1,000 animals now in its care.

MAS said it's asking for adopters for the chickens, adopters and fosters for dogs and puppies, and adopters for cats.

Before the chickens arrived, MAS said it had 722 animals in its care, both onsite and in foster homes.

The chickens will be available starting at noon Thursday. You can adopt them for $5 each.

You can visit Memphis Animal Services' website for more information on how to adopt or foster a pet.