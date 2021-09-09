Chronic wasting disease found in deer in Henry County, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Thursday that chronic wasting disease has been found in deer in Henry County.
The agency said they got a call about a doe which was thin and acting strangely. The doe was tested and confirmed to have CWD. The agency said this means Henry County is now positive and neighboring Weakley County is now high-risk for CWD.
So what does that mean? Carcass transport, feeding, and mineral placement regulations are now in place for both Henry and Weakley counties.
“While this is unfortunate news, we have employed a rigorous CWD surveillance program developed by world-renowned CWD modelers, biologists, and epidemiologists since 2018,” Stephanie Durno Karns, TWRA wildlife health specialist, said in a statement. “We have sampled over 800 deer in Henry and Weakley counties, far exceeding our testing goals. The message to hunters in these counties is to know the rules around transport and feeding, get your harvests tested, report any sick deer you see via our website and keep hunting. Hunters are our greatest ally in fighting CWD.”