Chronic wasting disease found in deer in Henry County, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Thursday that chronic wasting disease has been found in deer in Henry County.

The agency said they got a call about a doe which was thin and acting strangely. The doe was tested and confirmed to have CWD. The agency said this means Henry County is now positive and neighboring Weakley County is now high-risk for CWD.

So what does that mean? Carcass transport, feeding, and mineral placement regulations are now in place for both Henry and Weakley counties.