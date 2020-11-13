x
Collierville Animal Shelter holds "Black Cat Adoption Day" for Friday the 13th

The Collierville Animal Shelter held a "Black Cat Adoption Day" to get eight kittens to their new homes.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday the 13th is considered a "haunted holiday," and one of the things people try to avoid is black cats.

That leaves hundreds of black cats without a forever home because of the stigma surrounding them.

Friday, the Collierville Animal Shelter held a "Black Cat Adoption Day" to get eight kittens to their new homes.

They said black cats are some of the sweetest and most laid back cats.

If those who showed up to adopt one of the kittens, there were prizes available and goodies for anyone who dressed up as a cat.
