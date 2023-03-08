Dog adoption fees waived at Memphis Animal Services until Sunday as 'emergency overflow' causes staff to set up pop-up kennels

The shelter is located at 2350 Appling City Cove and is open seven days a week from noon until 4 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dog kennels at Memphis Animal Services are so full that the shelter is waiving fees for the pets, looking for adopters and fosters to "save a life" as soon as possible.

The shelter said that they were hit with multiple large cases that have filled up the dog kennels that they have. Staff reportedly set up pop-up kennels to contain the emergency overflow after both an "11-dog case" and a "9-dog" case arrived at the shelter in less than 24 hours.

The dogs from these specific cases are not yet available for adoption, but MAS said they need 200 dogs to go to new homes in order to make room.

Those looking to adopt a new pet can click this link, and those looking to foster can check here.

In November, Memphis Animal Services received national recognition. The National Animal Care & Control Association (NACA), who holds awards for those who are in the animal care and control field, named a Memphis Animal Services employee as their "Animal Control Officer of the Year."

MAS officer Lawrence Higginbottom holds the award, one of seven awards announced total by NACA in 2022.

Jerrica Owen is the NACA Executive Director.