Dog and cat adoptions are FREE this weekend at Memphis Animal Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anyone looking for a new furry best friend should check out Memphis Animal Services this weekend. MAS is offering free dog and cat adoptions Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

It’s thanks to a partnership between participating Best Friends Animal Society network partners and Bounty Paper Towels. Adoption fees at MAS will be waived, and that includes a lot: spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, collar/leash, customized ID tag, FeLV testing (cats), and heartworm testing and treatment medications if needed (dogs).

“We hope the opportunity to bring home happiness for zero adoption fees inspires many in our community to adopt,” said Alexis Pugh, Director of MAS. “We hope to see so many happy families created this weekend.”

MAS leaders said about 50 of the 200 available animals are already spayed/neutered, so they can go home the same day. Check out the adorable dogs and cats at www.memphisanimalservices.com.

“We have been working above our capacity for months and months, and we are at a breaking point,” said Pugh. “With fewer people working and volunteering in the shelter, combined with more animals coming in and then staying in our care longer, we are in crisis like so many other shelters across the U.S.”

Memphis Animal Services is open seven days a week from noon to 4 p.m.

"May is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters around the country. The sad truth is that shelters get overcrowded when pets aren’t adopted quickly enough and this can put lives at risk," said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society.