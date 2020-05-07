Dog owners: How to know if it's too hot to trot

As the Texas temperatures reach the triple digits, we want to make sure your pet is safe in the heat.

TEXAS, USA — With the pandemic keeping you inside, many people are taking a mental break by going outside. But there's a good chance if you want some fresh air, your dog wants to come with you.

Yeah, we know they're too cute to deny. But, as the Texas temperatures reach the triple digits, we want to make sure your pet is safe in the heat. So, we spoke to Dr. Mina Youssef of Northstar Animal Hospital who provided us safety tips:

Avoid taking your dog out during peak heat. You'll want to take them out early in the morning or late in the evening when the temperatures cool down

Walk your dog on a grassy area instead of pavement, gravel

Bring plenty of water to keep them hydrated

Know the signs of heat stroke like struggle to breathe, panting and foaming at the mouth

Understand that 85 degree temperatures can feel well in the mid-100s on asphalt

Of course, we want to prevent this at all costs. Especially if you're like Yummy, the English Bulldog, who can't be in the heat for more than 15 to 20 minutes at a time: