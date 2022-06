"The hair that keeps them warm during the winter is the same hair that keeps them cool in the summer," Groomingdales owner Ginger Mougin said.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Did you know dogs can get sunburned if you shave them down too much?

If you shave too much of their hair off, dogs can get severely sunburned. That sunburn can damage hair follicles and cause the hair to not grow back.