33 dogs and cats rescued from inhumane conditions in Hardeman County trailer

Animal Rescue Corps said the 29 dogs and four cats were found in a trailer at the end of a nearly impassable road in Pocahontas, Tennessee, over Labor Day weekend.

Animal Rescue Corps said the 29 dogs and four cats were found in a trailer at the end of a nearly impassable road in Pocahontas, about 75 miles east of Memphis. They said Hardeman County Animal Control found the animals after responding to a tip.

Rescuers said most of the animals were confined to the trailer and cages, living in their own filth. A few dogs were found running loose outside. They said the animals have a range of medical issues, including broken bones, severe anemia. High ammonia exposure, mange, dental disease, overgrown nails, fur loss, infections and parasites.

Dubbed Operation Dead End, the Animal Rescue Corps said this is a cruelty case, but details on who is expected to be charged have not been released.

“Not all victims are humans, sometimes it’s animals who need our assistance,” said Hardeman County Investigator, Craig Collins. “We’re very grateful that Animal Rescue Corps was able to assist these poor animals of our community.”

“We arrived just in time,” said Tim Woodward, ARC’s Executive Director. “This was a life and death situation for some of these animals; we didn’t have a minute to spare.”

The dogs and cats were taken to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin, Tenn., about 40 minutes northeast of Nashville. Each animal is receiving veterinary care, vaccinations, and any necessary medical treatments until they are matched with trusted shelter and rescue partner organizations for adoption.

