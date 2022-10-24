Free drive-thru pet vaccination clinic Saturday at Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County

Registration is not required, but pet owners must bring proof of government assistance to qualify for the free clinic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pet owners in Memphis can get free vaccinations for their furry best friends at a drive-thru vaccine clinic, if they qualify.

Registration is not required, but pet owners must bring proof of government assistance to qualify for the free clinic. 500 vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The free vaccines are provided by Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County and PetCo and include all standard annual animal wellness vaccinations. They do NOT include rabies vaccinations, but those can be added to $10 for animals who have been fixed and $20 for those who are not fixed. Participants will also get a voucher for $25 spay/neuter surgeries.

The clinic runs Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County at 935 Farm Road in the Shelby Farms area. Pet owners need to bring their pets, and enter the drive-thru from Mullins Station Road in front of the Code enforcement building.

The Humane Society said a grant provided by PetCo Love as part of its Give Pets Their Best Shot campaign is paying for the free clinic. The vaccines will be given by the Humane Society’s on-site veterinarians.